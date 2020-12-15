UAE weather: Sunny and partly cloudy Tuesday in store

Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 01.31 am

NCM says the top temperature will be 28 degrees in inland areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) says Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, especially Westward.

The weather bureau added that temperatures will tend to increase slightly, with the mercury reaching a high of 28 degrees in inland areas.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

Conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.