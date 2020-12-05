Thick fog in UAE: Visibility drops, police urge caution
Speed limit back to normal on Abu Dhabi roads after reducing to 80kmph in the morning.
Thick fog has descended on parts of the UAE on Saturday, December 5, affecting visibility.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has posted a map showing areas where the fog has reduced visibility to less than 1,000 metres. Among the affected areas are Dubai-Al Ain Road; Dubai's Nazwa, Lahbab and Al Lisaili; and Sharjah's Madam, Al Fayah and Al Dhaid
#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/yrRWqXjU5J— (@NCMS_media) December 4, 2020
The NCM had on Friday evening warned of fog formation and "deteriorating horizontal visibility" over some internal and coastal areas until 10am on Saturday.
# # #__#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/35pGDkaqJQ— (@NCMS_media) December 5, 2020
The Abu Dhabi Police were among the UAE authorities reinforcing a safety advisory. They urged motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility caused by the fog.
The speed limit on Abu Dhabi's external roads was brought back to normal after restricting to 80kmph during the fog.
# | #— (@ADPoliceHQ) December 5, 2020
.#_#Urgent #Attention
Speed limits on Abu Dhabi Emirate's external roads are back to normal, We wish a safe and secure journey.#abudhabipolice
The police also urged motorists to keep a safe distance and avoid using the hazard warning lights unless there is an emergency like vehicle breakdown or crashes.
# | # #— (@ADPoliceHQ) December 4, 2020
80 () ()#Urgent | #Warning #Fog
Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Alain (Al Amerah) to Abudhabi (Alkhaznah) road
In a tweet, the force added: "Motorists are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards."
# |#_ # .@itcabudhabi @NCMS_media@abudhabi_adm@adek_tweet— (@ADPoliceHQ) December 4, 2020
The rest of Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the weather bureau said.
Temperatures will range from 28°C to 31°C in the interior regions, 26°C to 29°C along the coast and 23°C to 26°C in the mountains.
It will be humid by night and on Saturday morning over the coastal and internal areas.
The maximum humidity would be 80 to 95 per cent across coastal, 80 to 95 per cent in interior regions and between 45 to 75 per cent in the mountains.
The seas will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
