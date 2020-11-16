Weather
Cool, rainy weather forecast for UAE on Monday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 16, 2020

(File)

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.

The weather in UAE will be cool on Monday with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with clouds appearing eastward with a probability of light rain over eastern coast.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some Western coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




