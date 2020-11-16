Cool, rainy weather forecast for UAE on Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning.
The weather in UAE will be cool on Monday with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with clouds appearing eastward with a probability of light rain over eastern coast.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some Western coastal areas.
#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.6°C in Jabal Jais at 07:00 UAE Local Time.— (@NCMS_media) November 16, 2020
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
