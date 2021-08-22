Watch: These Emirati students used 3D printing tech to launch rockets into space from California

They are hoping to launch the next rocket from the UAE.

Three Emirati students have successfully participated in a California-based space programme that saw them build — and launch — high-power rockets from the Mojave desert in the US. They are now hoping to apply their newfound knowledge and skills to launch their next rocket from the UAE.

Rawand Al Hashemi, Shouq Al Saadi and Sultan Baslaib are aerospace engineering students at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, who were chosen to participate in the Space Initiative Program in LA, California.

According to Shouq, "The programme aims to create an environment of rocket science for amateurs and prepare students to be able to participate in international competitions."

During the programme, the trio were able to engage in a knowledge-sharing exercise with students of different majors, which they noted wasn't limited to technical aspects alone, but involved cultural exchanges too.

"During the technical part, we shared the knowledge and skills we gained from Khalifa University," explained Rawand. "We worked with students of many nationalities for long hours too, which helped us create a cultural exchange in terms of language, traditions and customs."

The students were able to study the fundamentals needed to build high-power rocketry and apply them using the required engineering tools for the first time. "We used 3D Mechanical Design Software to design some parts in the rocket, then printed them using 3D printing techniques and launched them in the Mojave Desert," said Sultan.

"We were helped by the other students who taught us some of the skills that contributed in programming these electronics. We are now planning to gain our Level 3 certificates in High-Power Rocketry Science and aim to launch the next rocket from the UAE."

All in all, Rawand said the space programme was one of a kind. "It was full of challenges, but we are happy to have been part of such an experience. This is the first step towards being part of the UAE's space journey," she added.