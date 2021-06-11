Watch: Pakistani man suffers heat exhaustion in UAE mountains, rescued
The Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Search and Rescue Centre saved the 21-year-old.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday rescued a Pakistani man found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.
According to a social media post, the National Search and Rescue Centre carried out a rescue and medical evaluation mission from the Shoka Mountains in the area. The Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room had received a report that the 21-year-old was suffering from severe fatigue and was unable to move due to heat exhaustion.
The video shows rescue officials helicoptering in to the mountainous area. A rescue officer is seen walking towards a man lying underneath the shade of a palm-frond shelter.
The search and rescue team were then able to evacuate the injured from the area and transfer him to the nearby Al Dhaid Hospital for further treatment while observing Covid safety protocols.
-
News
Football star Marcelo Vieria hails UAE as one of...
The Real Madrid defender also lauded the country's Covid response. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Police issue warning against leaving...
Leaving valuable items behind in parked cars is an open invitation... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
He was a student of India International School in Sharjah. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid jab for those with expired...
Any type of formal identification, even if expired, can be used to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents PTI govt's FY2021-22 budget READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How UAE green pass works for tourists
Tourists can register for Al Hosn with their Unified Identity Number... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Nine countries from where passengers can't...
Emirates and Etihad Airways have suspended flights between the UAE... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version