News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Watch: Pakistani man suffers heat exhaustion in UAE mountains, rescued

Web Report/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on June 11, 2021

The Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Search and Rescue Centre saved the 21-year-old.


Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday rescued a Pakistani man found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

According to a social media post, the National Search and Rescue Centre carried out a rescue and medical evaluation mission from the Shoka Mountains in the area. The Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room had received a report that the 21-year-old was suffering from severe fatigue and was unable to move due to heat exhaustion.

The video shows rescue officials helicoptering in to the mountainous area. A rescue officer is seen walking towards a man lying underneath the shade of a palm-frond shelter.

The search and rescue team were then able to evacuate the injured from the area and transfer him to the nearby Al Dhaid Hospital for further treatment while observing Covid safety protocols.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210611&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619838&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 