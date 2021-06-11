Watch: Pakistani man suffers heat exhaustion in UAE mountains, rescued

The Ras Al Khaimah Police and National Search and Rescue Centre saved the 21-year-old.

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday rescued a Pakistani man found to be suffering from heat exhaustion.

According to a social media post, the National Search and Rescue Centre carried out a rescue and medical evaluation mission from the Shoka Mountains in the area. The Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room had received a report that the 21-year-old was suffering from severe fatigue and was unable to move due to heat exhaustion.

The video shows rescue officials helicoptering in to the mountainous area. A rescue officer is seen walking towards a man lying underneath the shade of a palm-frond shelter.

The search and rescue team were then able to evacuate the injured from the area and transfer him to the nearby Al Dhaid Hospital for further treatment while observing Covid safety protocols.