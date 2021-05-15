Watch: More cloud-seeding, more rainfall this weekend across Dubai, northern Emirates

The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to post videos of the rain showers.

The UAE is experiencing light to heavy rainfall in several emirates thanks to continued cloud-seeding efforts.

The National Center of Metereology on Saturday took to Twitter to post videos of the rain showers and record the areas that were witnessing them.

As many as four emirates — Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah — received rainfall, it noted.

According to the authority, the areas of Almunai and Wadi Al Qour in Ras Al Khaimah, Ohala and Ain Ghomor in Fujairah, Tareef and Kalba in Sharjah, and Hatta in Dubai all received light rainfall.

Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, however, saw much heavier showers.

The National Center of Metereology had earlier noted that a chance of convective clouds formation "may be associated with rainfall and fresh winds" that might cause limited horizontal visibility over some Eastern areas until 7pm today.