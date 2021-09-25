Watch: How Abu Dhabi is ramping up its efforts for inclusion of people of determination
As many as 13,000 employees have received special training
Policies for inclusive employment, a system for comprehensive care, training for thousands of employees, and over a dozen inclusive parks. These are just some of the achievements from efforts to enhance life for people of determination in Abu Dhabi over the last year.
The Capital on Saturday marked one year since the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024.
In a video published by Abu Dhabi Media Office, Dr Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), noted that the first year since launching the strategy has been significant.
“A system for comprehensive care has been developed that includes an integrated catalogue of health, education and social services,” she said.
2020-2024
She added that two policies are in place for inclusive employment with the Human Resources Authority, with another for inclusive education being undertaken by the Department of Education and Knowledge. What's more, as many as 13,000 employees have received special training.
Evaluating the ongoing efforts adopted to promote integration and empower stakeholders, Al Mulla added that an accelerated strategy by the Department of Municipalities and Transport has resulted in the opening of 17 inclusive open parks as well as the evaluation of 12 sporting facilities.
“The development of human capital and capacity building is helping us to determine how these initiatives will be implemented in an impactful way over the next four years,” she concluded.
The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi is responsible for preparing and implementing initiatives, programmes and studies that, in turn, help in enhancing and upgrading the quality of social life in the country.
