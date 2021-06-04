News
Watch: Dh1,000 fine for gathering around accidents, says Abu Dhabi Police

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 4, 2021

Police release footage of people crowding around traffic accidents


Abu Dhabi Police have released new videos of people gathering around road accidents and fires.

In a social media post, the police warned that those who crowded around such scenes were committing an offence. Section 74 of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Act states 'blocking traffic (gathering) during accidents' could incur a fine of Dh1,000.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority called on 'curious' onlookers to avoid gathering around accidents and fires as it greatly hinders the efforts of first responders, police vehicles, ambulances, and civil defence vehicles.

These gatherings also pose the risk of injuring bystanders due to rowdy behaviour.

Police also warned against filming and photographing accidents or those involved, and posting it to social media without permission as this could open them up to further legal action.




