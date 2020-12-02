News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Watch: Bee’ah pay tribute to the UAE with stunning solar light show

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 2, 2020
Supplied photo

Stunning solar-powered show featuring patriotic images of UAE leadership and flag held at company's headquarters.

Bee'ah, the Middle East’s award-winning sustainability pioneer, celebrated the 49th UAE National Day and paid tribute to the seven emirates of the country with a stunning solar-powered light show, a first for the region, at its new headquarters.

Bee’ah’s headquarters, which is set to launch in 2021 as one of the world’s greenest and smartest AI-integrated office of the future, hosted the show featuring patriotic images of the UAE’s leadership and the UAE flag.

The light show was powered by renewable energy, generated by Bee’ah headquarters’ on-site solar park, which is stored in Tesla’s sophisticated Power packs, a fully integrated AC-connected energy storage system.

Wishing the people of the country a joyous National Day, Salim bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Bee’ah, said: “On this momentous occasion, Bee’ah sends greetings and well wishes to our country’s visionary leaders, and our Emirati brothers and sisters. Our nation has experienced tremendous growth over the years, and it has been our privilege and honour to contribute to its ambitions.

“This sustainably powered light show, which honours our country, is fittingly held at the site of our new headquarters, which will set the global benchmark for smart and sustainable buildings of the future.”

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201130&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201139916&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 