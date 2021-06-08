Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Filipino kid rocks America with his singing talent

He stunned the judges — Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum — and received a standing ovation from the audience.

After his memorable exploits in the UAE, 10-year-old Peter Anthony Villegas Rosalita has now floored America with his powerful voice. The Filipino kid has come out with flying colours from his audition at Season 16 of America’s Got Talent (AGT) — a competition held in the US.

Singing Eric Carmen’s ‘All By Myself’, Peter stunned the judges — Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum — and wowed the audience with his high-pitch notes. At the end of the uplifting performance, everyone rose to their feet showering the youngster with cheers and applause.

ALSO READ:

>> 2,000 workers audition for Camp Ka Champ singing contest in UAE

Cowell underlined that the world would soon take notice of this talent.

“There were parts during that audition that literally gave me goosebumps. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition.”

It's not every day that the judges' jaws drop, but when @Peter_Rosalita sings it's totally understandable! pic.twitter.com/U3gnpAnfNy — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 3, 2021

An excited Vergara asked: “Do you get surprised when you hear your own voice?”

Fellow judge Mandel noted, “I predict you’re going to go far in this competition.”

Commending his vocals, model Klum added, “It is so high, like a glass would explode. I mean, Mariah [Carey] better watch out.”

Even Celine Dion, who had recorded the cover version of ‘All By Myself’ in 1996, took to Twitter to congratulate Peter.

“Bravo,” Dion’s team tweeted while sharing Peter’s performance posted on AGT’s handle.

Before starting his performance, Peter proudly declared on the stage: “I was born in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but I am a Filipino citizen.”

Sharing his experience, Peter told Khaleej Times that he was so nervous and thought he would actually fall on the stage because of his shaking legs.

“I was in front of all these famous judges. I had seen them on YouTube and there I was in front of them. Now, they were not judging another person, but you. After I sang and, while waiting for the judges’ comments, my legs were shaking. I felt like I was going to fall. After hearing the judges, I felt very happy. I am proud to represent the UAE and the Filipino community,” said Peter, who is a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, said.

His mother Vilma Villegas said that Peter started humming along to the lullaby when he was just six months old. “My father and eldest brother used to sing. Peter is the third-generation singer in the family. His voice resembles my father's.”

She said Peter’s selection for AGT is a “big blessing” for the family.

“Earlier, Peter would just watch the AGT contest on YouTube. It was an unbelievable feeling to see him perform on the big stage. The feedback from the judges and the audience was amazing. We feel lucky to have such a talent,” Vilma added.

It was Peter’s godmother Nelia Roque who applied for the audition and took care of his day-to-day affairs. “By the age of three, he was in love with classical movies and songs. He would sing along whenever he heard a song. Even when he couldn’t utter words properly, he wanted to enter into competitions. He always wanted to win trophies and medals. So, he started to work on his pronunciation and diction. Once he was enrolled at the music institute, as they say, rest is history. He kept winning,” said Nelia.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE driver wins 10 times his salary in talent show

Peter’s journey of singing competitions started when he was in Grade 1 of Philippine Emirates Private School Abu Dhabi. He came third in his maiden music competition. He was enrolled at Cadenza Music Institute to learn and train his vocals.

Over the next few years, he pocketed top honours at Deerfield Star Season 2, Al Breem Little Star, Burjuman Rising Star, Tessafest IV International Music Festival Competition in Kazakhstan, Mushrif Mall Talentology, and First Gulf Musician Idol Competition, among many others held mostly in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

There are a lot of people behind Peter’s success, such as his father Ruel Rosalita, aunt Mary Jane Villega, music institute teacher Rose Abigail, and friend Hannah Jino Koshy.

Rose said that Peter is now an inspiration for all the kids at the music institute.

“When he first joined, during a summer camp, Peter sang ‘You raise me up’. I immediately knew this boy is destined for big achievements. This kind of talent is very rare. There is so much more to come from him,” Rose said.