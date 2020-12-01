Want to work at Pakistan mission in UAE? Apply now

Consulate in Dubai announces vacancies for residents, candidates will have to apply online on or before December 17

Consulate-General of Pakistan in Dubai is looking for prospective candidates with local experience for different jobs.

Interested candidates should have a minimum of seven-year experience and can apply at https://pakistanconsulatedubai.com/vacancies on or before December 17.

The consulate intends to hire a telephone operator with a bachelor’s degree and at least seven years’ experience of customer service.

Another vacancy is for a data entry operator, and the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree with a typing speed of 40 words per minute.

There are also openings for the posts of translator and public relations officer (PRO). For both the posts, applicants should be holding a bachelor’s degree and an Arabic language course certificate.

Vacancies at Pakistan Consulate Dubai. Local-based prospective candidates may apply on following link:

Vacancies at Pakistan Consulate Dubai. Local-based prospective candidates may apply on following link: Eligibility in attachment

The mission also needs a handyman/multi-task technician who can execute civil, electrical, plumbing work and networking.

In order to apply for the jobs, the candidates will have to fill an online form and submit their recent photo and scanned copies of passport, Emirates ID, qualification documents and updated resume.

The jobs are open for 1.6 million Pakistanis currently residing in the UAE.

