WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance
Agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in news and media content exchange
The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a media cooperation agreement with the Latin American Information Alliance (AIL), a media organisation that includes 22 private television networks in Latin America and the Caribbean.
This came during WAM's participation in the ENEX General Assembly, which took place at Curacao from October 7-9 with the participation of media institutions from 18 countries.
The agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Juan Carlos, Director of the Alliance.
The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in news and media content exchange and establish and develop a fruitful media cooperation in accordance with the regulations and legislation adopted by both sides.
Al Rayssi stressed that the cooperation agreement with the Alliance supports WAM's efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading media institutions in Latin American countries, in line with the large-scale strategic projects launched by the UAE for the next fifty years, as well as with the principles of the Fifty-Year Charter and the UAE’s efforts in promoting peace, tolerance and dialogue globally.
The WAM Director-General said that this agreement will enhance the UAE's media presence and spread its civilised and humanitarian message, especially with the UAE currently hosting of 192 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to expanding the reach of WAM's media services and strengthening its presence as a credible multi-lingual media content provider across the Latin American continent.
Carlos stressed the importance of the cooperation agreement as a major stride towards establishing and strengthening cooperation between the two parties, noting that the new partnership would enhance the capacity of the Alliance's 22 television networks to provide their audiences with news on the UAE and its development in all fields, which brings these nations closer, in line with the main mission of all media outlets.
Furthermore, Al Rayssi met with Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao, Charles Cooper, Curaçao's Minister of Information and Communication, and Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao's Minister of Tourism, on the sidelines of the ENEX General Assembly.
Al Rayssi and the accompanying delegation also visited the headquarters of TeleCuraçao and explored the cooperation opportunities with media outlets in Latin America, particularly Curaçao.
