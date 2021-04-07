Wam and Israel’s TPS sign agreement of cooperation, news exchange

The two sides will exchange print and audio-visual news on a daily and free basis, in English and other languages

The Emirates News Agency (Wam) and Israel’s Tazpit Press Service (TPS) signed an agreement on Wednesday to strengthen professional cooperation and news exchange experiences.

The agreement also provides for highlighting the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel, within the framework of the Abraham Accords peace agreement, signed last September.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Wam, and Amotz Eyal, Director-General of TPS, signed the agreement.

The agreement sets the foundation for cooperation among media organisations in the two countries. It stems from the mutual desire to strengthen professional ties and to create a mechanism for cooperation that serves the interests of the two countries.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange print and audio-visual news on a daily and free basis, in English and other languages as agreed between them, as well as exchanging photos and videos through available technologies.

The two news agencies will also arrange exchanges of visits by professional employees to exchange expertise and to develop skills.

Mohammed Al Rayssi said the Abraham peace agreement between the UAE and Israel has paved the way for joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields, in a way that will benefit their peoples.

"The UAE media sector is witnessing tremendous progress, thanks to the unlimited support of our visionary leadership. We look forward to stepping up our cooperation with TPS through the exchange of expertise, sharing of best practices and developing professional skills."

Amotz Eyal expressed his delight over the agreement signed between WAM and TPS, describing it as a crucial step towards strengthening relations between the two countries, built on accurate, objective and professional news sources.

"I am confident that the exchange of information and direct access to news will contribute to fostering economic, tourism and cultural ties between our countries," he added.