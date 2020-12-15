Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
#WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge also offers two grand cash prizes worth Dh50,000.
A new social media contest launched in the UAE offers two cash prizes worth Dh25,000 every week for one month. Two grand cash prizes worth Dh50,000 are up for grabs as well.
#WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge is part of a UAE-wide winter tourism campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently.
The contest — that was launched by du and the UAE Government Media Office — encourages residents to share their outdoor experiences in the UAE on social media.
It runs from December 15, 2020, to January 25, 2021, in two phases.
Citizens and residents need to share creative images or short videos of no longer than one minute about their winter activities across the UAE. They need to share these posts on Instagram and Twitter using the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge.
The challenge aims to capture the UAE’s major attractions as seen through the eyes of residents. It will reward the posts that best capture the charm of touristic, natural and cultural landmarks across the UAE.
Two phases
>> The first phase will reward two posts weekly with cash prizes worth Dh25,000 each for four weeks starting from December 15, 2020, until January 14, 2021.
>> The second phase will offer two grand cash prizes worth Dh50,000 each over 10 days from January 15 to January 25.
At the end of the challenge, du will publish the stories of the winners, along with the journey that inspired their submissions.
The social media challenge supports the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, which was launched under the new UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism on Saturday.
Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO, du, said: “Through launching #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge, we empower the public to tell their own stories and reflect the UAE from their own unique perspectives. We invite them to embark on adventures this winter, enjoy the UAE’s nature and discover the hidden gems.
“The challenge aims to reflect and celebrate the UAE’s diversity, while uniting the community towards enjoying this winter and spreading a positive vibe as we get ready to welcome the new year.”
