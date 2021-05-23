Visit Abu Dhabi book fair, get 50% off on Louvre entry

Strict precautionary and preventive measures have been implemented at the exhibition centre to ensure the safety of visitors and participants.

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi book fair have another reason to go there - a 50 per cent discount on entry tickets to Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was inaugurated on Sunday by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office,

The week-long event, which is the most diverse book fair in the region, is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). It has attracted more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries.

The 30th edition of the ADIBF, which will runs until May 29 comprises of more than 104 virtual and physical sessions in cooperation with more than 20 local and international cultural institutions and organisations.

To celebrate Germany as the Guest of Honour for this year’s socially-distanced edition, a line-up of events, talks, workshops and film screenings has been scheduled to showcase the strong cultural ties shared by the UAE and Germany.

The winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award will be honoured in a virtual ceremony on Monday evening.

Also, at the vent are programmes and seminars hosted by authors and publishers, who will be discussing the latest trends across the publishing industry throughout the week. Additionally, there will be many artistic performances.

Visitors of ADIBF will also be offered a 50 percent discount on Louvre Abu Dhabi entry tickets during the course of the exhibition.

All visitors and exhibitors are required to have a negative result for PCR test with 48-hour validity reflecting on Al Hosn app, wearing of masks and following social distancing is mandatory across the facility.

New books on show

UAE’s Motivate Media Group has displayed a new book ‘Sons of Abraham’, a foreword by President Bill Clinton, Rabbi Mack Schneir and Imam Shamsi Ali,a candid conversation about the issues that divide and unite Jews and Muslims.

“I am excited to be part of the physical event as the UAE slowly tries to return to normalcy,” said Mohammed Tareq, from Motivate Media Group.

Rewayat, the Kalimat Group (KG) imprint dedicated to publishing translated and original Arabic literary works, also brought its latest collection of five new releases featuring renowned Arab and international authors.

The new books are: A Side Entrance to the House by Omani author and storyteller, Amal Alsaeedi, Roma Termini by Libyan author Najwa Binshatwan: A novel on infinite absence, Through her latest novel, Libyan author Najwa, The Khaleeji Man by Saudi Arabian author Mohammed Alabbas, Alias Grace by Margert Atwood (translated into Arabic by Nouf Alsaidi) and Digital Minimalism by Cal Newport (translated into Arabic by Zahra Nasser).

Each book tackles a different topic, and brings out the unique literary aesthetic of the five authors. The narratives are rich, promising readers a stimulating intellectual and linguistic experience.

