ViralOnKT: Single shot of Pfizer Covid jab effective, UAE's first Hindu temple

In case you missed them, here's a roundup of some of the most-read headlines from the last seven days.

1 of 10 Stranded Evergreen truck blocks road, goes viral

Last week, shipping company Evergreen hogged headlines after its ship, the Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal and sparked a major crisis for the shipping industry. But it became the subject of yet more social media satire, after a stranded truck carrying an Evergreen container caused a traffic jam in China. Photos, naturally, went viral. Read more

2 of 10 Dubai Police: Refusing to give way on fast lane illegal

Refusal to give way to other motorists in the fast lane is illegal in Dubai — even if you’re driving within the speed limit, said Dubai Police. The police and the RTA reminded motorists that the lane is only for overtaking and emergency vehicles. Read more

3 of 10 Look: Abu Dhabi Hindu temple foundation almost complete

The foundation work of the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple will be completed next month in Abu Dhabi. The foundation work is in the final stage at Abu Mureikha and risen to a height of 4.5 metres from the ground level, said the project engineer of BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi. The installation of pink sandstones and marbles will start in May. Read more

4 of 10 Emirati student sips into coma after head injury

A 13-year-old Emirati student Shamsa Mohamed Ali Hazaa Al Shehi has gone into a coma just one week after passing her Grade 8 exams with honours. The treatment she needs is not available in the UAE, her distraught father Mohamed Ali Hazaa has said. The family is appealing to the authorities for help in sending Shamsa abroad for treatment. Read more

5 of 10 Sheikh Mohamed’s touching call to hero cop goes viral

A Sharjah Police officer received a personal call from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to thank him for helping a motorist when his vehicle broke down in the middle of a busy highway. Sergeant Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi can be seen in the video all smiles as he converses with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Read more

6 of 10 UAE: Police get prank calls on 999, mostly from kids

The Abu Dhabi Police have stated that they receive many pocket dials and unnecessary calls from children on the 999 emergency number. The authority urged parents to teach their children about the importance of the SOS hotline so that they understand not to use it for non-emergencies. Read more

7 of 10 UAE: Travellers can carry gifts worth Dh 3,000 maximum

Travellers entering the UAE can bring in gifts with a maximum value of Dh3,000, according to the Federal Customs Authority (FCA). In regards to cash sums allowed in person, the Authority said all travellers coming to or departing from the country should disclose any currencies, negotiable instruments payable to bearer, and/or precious metals of stones valued more than Dh60,000. Read more

8 of 10 First look: Brand-new vehicle number plates launched in UAE

Fujairah Police on Wednesday introduced brand-new vehicle number plates with a modern and distinctive look. The launch includes sports plates and private plates (long and short) — with two distinct designs that bear the name of the emirate in black and red. Read more

9 of 10 Pakistani rupee hits nearly 2-year high against UAE dirham

In Pakistan, the rupee made smart gains, strengthening to 41.68 against the UAE dirham on Tuesday morning as against Dh42.0 in the previous day, according to xe.com. The Indian currency slumped 34 paise to 72.85 against the US dollar (19.85 versus dirham) in opening trade on Tuesday. Read more