ViralOnKT: 6-month visa service launched; UAE's best companies to work for revealed

In case you missed them, here's a roundup of some of the most-read headlines from the last seven days.

1 of 10 Sharjah Ruler issues decree on establishment, organisation of Emirati Guard Club

The Ruler of Sharjah on Tuesday issued an Emiri Decree stipulating that a club specialising in sports, cultural and societal affairs for members of the Emiri Guard would be established in the emirate. Read more

2 of 10 UAE: Six-month visa service for golden residency launched; here’s the cost

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launched a service last Friday to allow golden residency applicants to get a visa that's valid for six months with multiple entries allowed.

The authority noted on its website that the cost for the six-month visa is Dh1,150, and will be renewable once. Read more

3 of 10 Revealed: The best companies to work for in UAE

Great Place to Work, a global consultancy firm, released its 2021 list of the best companies to work for in the UAE on Sunday.

Retailer THE One jumped from fourth to first position in the latest ranking, and DHL came second. Read more

4 of 10 Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: UAE-based garage owner wins Dh 10 million

Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz, who runs a garage in Al Ain on Saturday won Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Saturday.

Another Indian expat from Bahrain also pocketed Dh5 million – the biggest second prize ever given away. Read more

5 of 10 Dubai: Man burns shop in revenge over unpaid salary, causes Dh1m in damages

A 27-year-old salesman in Dubai burnt down his former employer's textile shop in Naif on Sunday. The act of revenge caused the owner Dh1 million in damages. Read more

6 of 10 UAE: Have you been to this ghost house in Sharjah?

Set up at the ongoing Sharjah Heritage Days, the Horror House is filled with characters that were once popular among the older generation.

In an effort to “keep them alive and entertain the new generation”, Talal Al Balushi and his team have set up a hair-raising walk-through experience. Read more

7 of 10 India completes arch of world’s highest railway bridge

The Indian Railways on Monday completed the Arch closure of the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over Chenab and its completion is a major leap towards the completion of the 111 km-long stretch from Katra to Banihal. Read more

8 of 10 New Dubai attraction offers stunning views of Palm

Dubai has added a new tourist attraction that gives visitors a 360-degree breathtaking view of the scenic Palm Jumeirah.The observatory desk “The View at The Palm” is located on the 52nd floor of The Palm Tower at a height of 240 metres.

UAE residents can avail of a discount on ticket prices upon presenting a valid Emirates ID, which is applicable to an ID holder and the person’s five guests. Watch the video here

9 of 10 I’m sure you’ll hit Covid-19 for a six: Akram wishes Tendulkar a speedy recovery

Former Pakistan skipper and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram wished Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery last week after the latter was shifted to the hospital, days after testing positive for coronavirus. Read more