Viral video: Dubai's Sheikh Hamdan rushes to friend's aid after extreme sport mishap

Things took a scary turn when Neyadi seemed to lose control and crash-landed back into the water.

Dubai’s beloved Crown Prince is a real friend in need, and this video proves it.

The video in which Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is seen rushing to the aid of a friend is going viral.

In the video, skydiver and adventure enthusiast Nasser Al Neyadi can be seen attempting an extreme water sport called water jetpacking, in which adventurers are propelled as high as 30 feet above water by water jets.

Strapped into the safety harness, there are a few moments of laughter and playful calls from his friends on the shore, as he prepares for the water-powered propulsion.

Things suddenly take a scary turn, however, when the extreme sports enthusiast seems to lose control and crash-lands back into the water. In the few ensuing moments of panic, Neyadi is nowhere to be seen.

True to his nickname Fazza (which means one who rushes to help), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed – an adventure enthusiast himself — is one of those who quickly rushes to his friend’s aid. Wading swiftly through the water, he reaches Neyadi just as he surfaces.

The Crown Prince confirms that his friend is unhurt and the duo exchange laughs of relief, before Sheikh Hamdan envelops Neyadi in a tight embrace.

The Instagram post was captioned #CloseCall and tagged Neyadi, who responded with multiple laughing emojis.

The video has already garnered over 125,000 views and 19,000 likes in the three hours since it was posted online.