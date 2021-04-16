Viral Dubai video shows a moon-shaped lake in desert

A Dubai-based photographer captured the video of the lake, accompanied by shrubs dotting the sand dunes.

Netizens just found a hidden Dubai gem perfect for the holy month of Ramadan: A moon-shaped lake in the desert.

Just as how the actual moon shines in a galaxy of stars, the Moon Lake stands out in the middle of the desert, accompanied by shrubs dotting the sand dunes.

Mostafa, a photographer who lives in Dubai, captured the stunning scenery with a drone camera. Sharing a video clip on Instagram, he said: “I found this moon shaped lake in the middle of Dubai desert! it’s another hidden gem, full of wild life and barely untouched nature.”

The sunrise and sunset views were “amazing”, too, he added.

His Insta video has so far garnered over 5,000 likes and a string of comments. Yantastic, another Instagrammer, commented “so cool”, but he continued: “Why did they build it I wonder”. Others couldn’t help but thank Mostafa for the discovery.

@khwlath tweeted: “I just found out that there is a moon lake in Dubai. I WANT TO GO.”