Video: World's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai to open this year

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

With a height of over 250m, Ain #Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, to open by quarter 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/TvsO3TpxdX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 13, 2021

The Government of Dubai Media Office took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that the wheel - which is 250 metres high - would open later this year.

The attraction's Twitter account also posted: "BIG NEWS! Ain Dubai is loaded & almost ready to roll! The time is coming to see Dubai from new heights!"

Located on Bluewaters Island, the Ferris wheel is set to be the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 820 feet in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas of the Dubai skyline.

The structure is over 200 per cent taller than the first ever Ferris wheel. It will eclipse the 167-metre High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190-metre New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, New York City.

