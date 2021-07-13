Video: World's tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai to open this year
The Ferris wheel is set to be the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 820 feet in the air.
Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
With a height of over 250m, Ain #Dubai, the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, to open by quarter 4, 2021. pic.twitter.com/TvsO3TpxdX— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 13, 2021
The Government of Dubai Media Office took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm that the wheel - which is 250 metres high - would open later this year.
July 13, 2021
The attraction's Twitter account also posted: "BIG NEWS! Ain Dubai is loaded & almost ready to roll! The time is coming to see Dubai from new heights!"
Located on Bluewaters Island, the Ferris wheel is set to be the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 820 feet in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas of the Dubai skyline.
The structure is over 200 per cent taller than the first ever Ferris wheel. It will eclipse the 167-metre High Roller in Las Vegas and the 190-metre New York Wheel planned for Staten Island, New York City.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq over ...
At least 92 have died in the tragedy. READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: AI to monitor taxis, school buses and...
'The facility enables monitoring the conduct of drivers and their... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE residents excited to explore...
With three new world-class expressways now open, drivers and bikers... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New 4D science dome offers incredible 'sky...
The facility seeks to provide a sneak peek into meteorology,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE saw rise in Covid cases, deaths after holidays
After the Eid Al Adha break last year, average daily cases increased... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid Al Adha: UAE mosques can host special prayers
Worshippers would need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety measures ... READ MORE
-
News
Free three-day public parking in Sharjah for Eid...
The authority reiterated that the exemption does not apply to Arafat... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Pakistani boy with rare cancer gets free...
He had initially complained of pain in his throat and was later... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month