Video: Workers in Dubai get shaded cleaning trolleys

Cleaners in Dubai have been given shaded trolleys that protect them from the scorching summer heat. The trolley features a solar energy-powered fan and a canopy.

The Dubai Municipality said that the trolley has a capacity of 150 litres and contains two storages in which the worker can put all the cleaning equipment.

Keen on enhancing Dubai's unique aesthetic outlook, #DubaiMunicipality allocated vehicles with special features that meet all the cleaners' needs to perform their tasks and work in a joyful and comfortable environment. pic.twitter.com/sAaYNwHxcP — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 29, 2021

In the first phase, 25 trolleys will be distributed to the workers to clean and remove waste.