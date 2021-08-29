News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Workers in Dubai get shaded cleaning trolleys

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 29, 2021
Dubai Municipality

The cart features a solar energy-powered fan and a canopy.


Cleaners in Dubai have been given shaded trolleys that protect them from the scorching summer heat. The trolley features a solar energy-powered fan and a canopy.

The Dubai Municipality said that the trolley has a capacity of 150 litres and contains two storages in which the worker can put all the cleaning equipment.

In the first phase, 25 trolleys will be distributed to the workers to clean and remove waste.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210816&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210819306&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 