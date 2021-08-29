Video: Workers in Dubai get shaded cleaning trolleys
The cart features a solar energy-powered fan and a canopy.
Cleaners in Dubai have been given shaded trolleys that protect them from the scorching summer heat. The trolley features a solar energy-powered fan and a canopy.
The Dubai Municipality said that the trolley has a capacity of 150 litres and contains two storages in which the worker can put all the cleaning equipment.
Keen on enhancing Dubai's unique aesthetic outlook, #DubaiMunicipality allocated vehicles with special features that meet all the cleaners' needs to perform their tasks and work in a joyful and comfortable environment. pic.twitter.com/sAaYNwHxcP— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 29, 2021
In the first phase, 25 trolleys will be distributed to the workers to clean and remove waste.
