Video: We are an authority to serve people, says Sheikh Mohammed
The Dubai Ruler highlighted the secret behind people's happiness in the UAE in a new TikTok video.
The Ruler of Dubai has posted a video on his official TikTok account, highlighting the secret behind people's happiness in the UAE.
“We are an authority to serve people, not an authority over them,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, can be heard saying in the clip.
The UAE VP — who has a following of nearly 288,000 fans on the social media platform — regularly shares leadership insights on the video-sharing site.
"We want a nation that is happy and [we want] that every day in the UAE is better than the day before," he said.
"This is a duty passed on by our founding fathers who wanted to move Emiratis from the hard life they were living to a more decent and comfortable life," added Sheikh Mohammed.
"We are an authority to serve people, not an authority over them, because we want to achieve happiness for our society — and that must be the secret to success," he said.
