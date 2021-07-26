Video: Up to 7 years jail for issuing threats in UAE

Anyone who compels another to commit a felony will also be liable to imprisonment, the authority said.

The UAE Public Prosecution has explained the penalty for the crime of issuing threats through an educational video published on its social media accounts.

The authority said that, according to Article 351 of the Federal Penal Code, anyone who threatens another person, in writing or verbally, to perpetrate a felony against his person or property or against the person or property of others, by attributing or divulging dishonouring matters, where all these are accompanied by a demand or instructions to do or abstain from doing something or if so intended shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a maximum term of seven years.

Article 352 of the same law stipulates that whoever threatens another to commit a felony against his person or his property, or against the person or property of another, by attributing or disclosing dishonourable matters, in cases other than those indicated in the previous article, shall also be punished by imprisonment.

Finally, and in accordance with Article 353, whoever threatens another by word, deed, or sign, in writing or verbally, or through another person in cases other than those indicated in the two previous articles, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Dh1,000.