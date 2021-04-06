- EVENTS
Video: Up to 5 years in jail for bribing UAE govt employees, warn prosecutors
The video is part of the Prosecution's efforts to raise the level of public awareness of the law.
The UAE Public Prosecution has released a short film warning against bribery, as part of its campaign to raise legal awareness in the community.
In an educational video posted on its official Twitter account, the authority noted that a maximum sentence of five years shall be the punishment of any person who directly or indirectly promises, offers or gives an undue gift or privilege of any kind to a government employee or any other person.
Citing Article 237 of the Federal Penal Code, it said, ''A prison sentence not exceeding five years shall be imposed upon any public official or person in charge of a public service who requests or accepts, for himself or for another, a gift or advantage of any kind or promise of any such things for performance of or abstention from an act which is not included in his duties.''
The authority further noted that the same penalty would apply to anyone who intercedes to influence the briber or the bribed to offer, demand, accept, receive or promise a bribe.
The punishment of crimes like bribery serves to preserve the integrity of public service and protect public servants from being involved in such despicable acts by empowering them to report even a suggestion of bribery.
The criminalisation of this behaviour is one of the forms of protecting the public office and those in charge of it from all forms of bribery, especially acts aimed at inciting public servants to use their influence negatively.
It also protects public servants by punishing anyone who tries to bribe them to use their influence.
The publication of this information comes within the Public Prosecution's efforts and ongoing campaign to improve the legal culture in society and raise the level of public awareness of the law.
