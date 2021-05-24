News
Video: UAQ, RAK Rulers perform funeral prayers for Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

Web report/Umm Al Quwain
Filed on May 24, 2021
Photo: Wam

The prayers were performed by the Rulers of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.


Funeral prayers have been offered for Umm Al Quwain’s Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

The prayers were performed by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also present at the funeral prayer were His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The leaders joined top officials and citizens in laying the late Sheikha to rest at the Umm Al Quwain cemetery.




