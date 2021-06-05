Video: UAE police share accident footage caused by old tyres; warn of Dh500 fine
The offence would also result in four black points for the owner and a week-long impoundment of the vehicle.
Abu Dhabi Police have reminded motorists of the dangers of driving with unfit tyres.
In a social media post, police reminded the public that driving with damaged or worn-out tyres carried a fine of Dh500 as well as four black points and the impoundment of the vehicle for one week.
# | #_ : 500 .#__#https://t.co/jqzZdWqTnt pic.twitter.com/GJxIfcY8QI— (@ADPoliceHQ) June 5, 2021
Police released video of vehicles spinning out on high-speed roads after their unfit tyres burst.
UAE issues fresh warning against buying used car tyres
They urged drivers to check their tyres to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures.
