Filed on April 11, 2021 | Last updated on April 11, 2021 at 12.04 pm

Video: UAE police grant 4-year-old boy's wish to own electric car

Sweet gesture for 4-year-old who suffers from a health condition

In a sweet gesture, the Abu Dhabi Police have granted the wish of an Emirati child by gifting him a toy electric car.

The police visited 4-year-old Mohammed Al Harmoudi, who suffers from a health condition. They took him on a tour in a ‘Happiness patrol’, before gifting him the electric car.

Also read:

UAE hero cop pays all fees to help driver in trouble

Woman lands in UAE 'by mistake', police help her fly back home

The little boy’s wish was fulfilled in coordination the Make a Wish foundation.