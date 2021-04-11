- EVENTS
Video: UAE police grant 4-year-old boy's wish to own electric car
Sweet gesture for 4-year-old who suffers from a health condition
In a sweet gesture, the Abu Dhabi Police have granted the wish of an Emirati child by gifting him a toy electric car.
The police visited 4-year-old Mohammed Al Harmoudi, who suffers from a health condition. They took him on a tour in a ‘Happiness patrol’, before gifting him the electric car.
The little boy’s wish was fulfilled in coordination the Make a Wish foundation.
# | #_ " " .@UAEMakeawish https://t.co/4oVNZSSXXw pic.twitter.com/cROzkaSkWM— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 11, 2021
