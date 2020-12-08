Video: UAE ministry’s 4D printer can regenerate dead cells, tissue

The first surgery using the printer was conducted at Al Qassimi hospital in Sharjah.

Aiming to radically change the lives of patients with chronic wounds, diabetic foot, and burns, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has launched a four-dimensional (4D) bioprinting technology called Dr Invivo 4D Bioprinter. The new technology can help in regenerating human or animal cells, tissues or organs and restore normal function.

The first-of-its-kind surgery using the Dr Invivo 4D Bioprinter was conducted at Al Qassimi hospital in Sharjah by an Emirati medical team led by Dr Saqr Al Mualla, deputy technical director of the hospital, head of the department of plastic, reconstruction and burns section; medical team of the plastic surgery department at the hospital; in conjunction with some Korean medical staff.

The surgery, which was live-streamed, was conducted in the presence of senior officials from the health ministry.

Elaborating on the mechanism of the 4D bioprinting technology, Dr Saqr Al Mualla said: “In this surgery, we extracted cells from the tissues and after using the 4D bioprinting technology for biofabrication of those tissues, we apply that skin graft to cover the wound. This 45-minute procedure helps in healing severe wounds in around two to four weeks, compared to six months in conventional methods.”

Al Mualla explained that a patient with a “diabetic foot” will have to do this procedure only once and will be able to resume his or her daily life functions soon after the operation.

“So far, no side effects or postoperative complications have been reported,” he added.

Pointing out that Mohap has made a quantum leap in incorporating modern technology, Youssif Al Serkal, director-general of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, hinted that the ministry will soon launch the region’s first training and excellence centre for doctors.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the ministry is “moving steadily towards upgrading medical services and equipment, providing the latest treatment methods, keeping up-to-date with the recent medical innovations, developing skills of its surgical staff, and reinforcing international partnerships with long-standing health institutions”.

