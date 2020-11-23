Fast-forward a few months, this young Emirati has braved his 58kg weight loss journey and trimmed down to 92kg.

Weighing 150kg, 28-year-old Majid Hassan Mohamed was denied entry at the UAE’s highest zipline in February as the maximum weight allowed on the zipline was 110kg.

Fast-forward a few months, this young Emirati has braved his 58kg weight loss journey and trimmed down to 92kg.

Video: This Emirati lost 58kg to do Ras Al Khaimah zipline

Details...https://t.co/FP7uNATBCD pic.twitter.com/MZ4F1XSzev — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) November 23, 2020

Majid was disheartened when he couldn’t experience the breath-taking views and adrenaline rush of the zipline. His weightlosss journey began walking down the from the highest zipline facility — located 1,680m above sea level — downhill to the foot of Jebal Jais. “I had a click moment when I was refused entry to the zipline due to my weight. I pledged to exercise every day and walked around 5km downhill to where I had parked my car at the Jebel Jais parking lot.”

Majid managed to lose about 10kg in the first two weeks and then consistently lost around a kilo or two every week, allowing him to achieve his target 110kg in around six months. “I switched to a healthy diet not touching sweets or other sugary food items and have been on a low-carb protein diet. I also began walking regularly — not in the city but in the hard terrain of the mountains. I started going to Jebel Jais mountains and other wadis to walk in the wilderness rather than on the road. I would park my car at the base of the mountains and get on with trekking at 4am exploring the wilderness. By 11am, I would get back to my car and drive back home,” said the Sharjah Municipality employee.

In six months, Majid has not only shed weight, but also discovered a new passion – hiking and exploring the mountains. “My morning mountain walk has become a passion after I started discovered some untouched, unexplored beautiful scenic sites. I’ve been on different mountain trails at least three times a week.

“I discovered some unbelievably beautiful places in these mountains that I had never thought existed. It was magical. I would take videos and show it to my friends and they too would be shocked to see that such places existed here in the UAE. At times, I would hike up to the zipline, just to see people enjoying it and that would motivate me to work harder. The whole experience of hiking was so therapeutic and did wonders to my body and mind as I saw the gradual transformation,” Majid told Khaleej Times.

He is still continuing with his morning treks in the mountains and posts Instagram videos on his account (@majid.bnhadia). Giving out a message to all those struggling to achieve their goals, Majid said: “You have to set small goals and then go for it. Set small targets and goals and try and to achieve them one by one. However high your target is, you will achieve it this way. Just don’t give up.”

He has now done the zipline and the sky tour at Toroverde Jebel Jais Adventure Park at least four times to his fill.

saman@khaleejtims.com