- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
The event was inaugurated by the Ruler of Sharjah on Wednesday.
The 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) is now open.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the festival on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
>> Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival: Manga artist, NYT bestseller among 27 authors to headline event
A video posted by the Sharjah Ruler shows children welcoming him to the festival at the Expo Centre. He goes on to hug the little ones and tours the venue that’s hosting various activities for children.
Themed ‘For Your Imagination’, SCRF 2021 features 537 events and activities that will include workshops, theatrical shows and other events focused on literature, reading and allied arts.
#_ 12 # pic.twitter.com/k88Eiq2LDQ— HH Shk Dr Sultan AlQasimi (@hhshkdrsultan) May 19, 2021
This edition will see the participation of 27 authors from 15 countries and 172 publishers showcasing their publications to the young audience.
ALSO READ:
>> Sharjah Children's Reading Festival 2021 to host unique children's workshops
The festival will strictly follow all Covid-19 preventive measures in line with UAE safety protocols. The plan includes daily sanitisation of the venue's halls and common areas, thermal scanning at all access points, and placement of hand sanitiser stations across the venue. Use of face masks and following physical distancing rules will be mandatory.
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued
Doctors urged to inform patients of the risks involved. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh10,000 for WhatsApp insult
The plaintiff had asked for Dh100,000 as compensation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Gang of 8 cuts through warehouse door,...
Employees discovered the break-in when they reported to work in the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai ...
It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in ... READ MORE
-
News
Residents stay indoors as wild animal on the loose
News of the predator on the prowl went viral on social media in no... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE