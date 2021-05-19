Video: Sheikh Sultan inaugurates Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

The event was inaugurated by the Ruler of Sharjah on Wednesday.

The 12th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) is now open.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the festival on Wednesday.

A video posted by the Sharjah Ruler shows children welcoming him to the festival at the Expo Centre. He goes on to hug the little ones and tours the venue that’s hosting various activities for children.

Themed ‘For Your Imagination’, SCRF 2021 features 537 events and activities that will include workshops, theatrical shows and other events focused on literature, reading and allied arts.

This edition will see the participation of 27 authors from 15 countries and 172 publishers showcasing their publications to the young audience.

The festival will strictly follow all Covid-19 preventive measures in line with UAE safety protocols. The plan includes daily sanitisation of the venue's halls and common areas, thermal scanning at all access points, and placement of hand sanitiser stations across the venue. Use of face masks and following physical distancing rules will be mandatory.