Video: Sheikh Mohammed's special tribute to Bahrain on National Day
From the heart of the UAE to the sister state of Bahrain, congratulations, the video message read
A heartwarming video is part of a message of congratulations posted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the 49th Bahrain National Day.
The video depicts UAE and Bahrain nationals planting their respective countries’ flags in barren desert soil and collaborating to form a creative image of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain — made entirely of flags.
.. .. .. ..#__ pic.twitter.com/0tqvjWEtH2— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 15, 2020
“From the heart of the UAE to the sister state of Bahrain, congratulations on your national day,” read the video message.
Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “We congratulate the people of Bahrain on their 49th National Day, and the occasion when my brother His Highness King Hamad bin Essa Al Khalifa acceded to the throne.
“May Allah keep our brotherhood and solidarity, and keep their glory, pride, safety and security,” he added.
