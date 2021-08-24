Video: Sheikh Mohammed wants to thank group of residents who saved cat's life

The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to share a video that showed the group of men save the cat as she fell off a second-floor balcony.

The Dubai Ruler has hailed a group of residents as “unsung heroes”, for saving a pregnant cat's life.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video that showed the group of men save the cat as she fell off a second-floor balcony.

"Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

The video shows a cat dangling from the balcony. A group of three men quickly takes position below with a bedsheet spread out as a safety net. The cat falls into the bedsheet, possibly saving her life. The men then pat her as she walks away unharmed.