Video: Sheikh Mohammed pays touching tribute to late father Sheikh Rashid
Heartfelt homage comes on 31st death anniversary of late ruler
The Dubai Ruler has paid a touching tribute to his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, on his 31st death anniversary.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a video on Twitter on Thursday. He posted that his most beautiful memories with his father were from the lessons and wisdom the latter instilled in him since childhood.
October 7, 2021
Sheikh Mohammed was very close to his father and shared a beautiful bond with him. He has previously described the late Dubai Ruler as a "man of few words and lot of thinking". Sheikh Rashid's day began before that of his people, "he loved Dubai and was faithful to the Union", Sheikh Mohammed had said earlier.
.. .. .. pic.twitter.com/JMCwrHibbZ— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 7, 2021
Known as the father of Dubai and architect of a modern city, Sheikh Rashid ruled Dubai from 1958 until his death in 1990. He played a pivotal role along with late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the UAE's union in 1971.
October 7, 2021
Known for his far-sightedness and statesmanship, he was credited with transforming Dubai into a world-class metropolis by opening the Dubai International Airport in 1960; Port Rashid in 1972; Dubai World Trade Centre in 1978; and Jebel Ali Port in 1979.
The Dubai Crown Prince also paid tribute to his late grandfather with a video. It features Sheikh Rashid's images superimposed on those of multiple Expo 2020 sites.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted the video as an Instagram Story and on Twitter on Thursday, October 7. Sheikh Hamdan had earlier named his son Rashid after his grandfather.
