Video: Sheikh Mohammed calls Mars’ aurora ‘divine cosmic phenomenon’
The images taken by the probe’s Amal’s Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) instrument are revolutionary.
The UAE's Hope Probe has captured the first global images of Mars’ 'Discrete Aurora'.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the unique feat.
The UAE's Hope Probe, first-ever Arab interplanetary mission, has captured the first global images of Mars’ Discrete Aurora. The high-quality images open up unprecedented potential for the global science community to investigate solar interactions with Mars. pic.twitter.com/5Bt4ZZX2L9— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 30, 2021
Calling it a divine cosmic phenomenon, he tweeted: "The high-quality images open up unprecedented potential for the global science community to investigate solar interactions with Mars."
The unique pictures show an ethereal glow known as the Discrete Aurora around the red planet.
This comes after the Hope Probe commenced its two-year science mission recently and has begun its science data gathering phase.
The probe is set to yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year.
More details to follow
