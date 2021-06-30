News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Video: Sheikh Mohammed calls Mars’ aurora ‘divine cosmic phenomenon’

Nandini Sircar/Dubai
Filed on June 30, 2021
Picture retrieved from @HHShkMohd/Twitter

The images taken by the probe’s Amal’s Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) instrument are revolutionary.


The UAE's Hope Probe has captured the first global images of Mars’ 'Discrete Aurora'.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the unique feat.

Calling it a divine cosmic phenomenon, he tweeted: "The high-quality images open up unprecedented potential for the global science community to investigate solar interactions with Mars."

The unique pictures show an ethereal glow known as the Discrete Aurora around the red planet.

This comes after the Hope Probe commenced its two-year science mission recently and has begun its science data gathering phase.

The probe is set to yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year.

More details to follow

nandini@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/video-sheikh-mohammed-calls-mars-aurora-divine-cosmic-phenomenonrsquo macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 