Video: Sheikh Mansour attends camel race in Abu Dhabi

Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing held as part of Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has attended a camel race held as part of the ‘Zayed Grand Prize for Camel Racing’.

In a video posted by state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mansour can be seen in his 4WD that bears the number plate 4, as he drives around the racetrack.

Sheikh Mansour watched the main rounds of the race of the ‘Al Haqayeq’ category. Several Sheikhs and top officials were present with Sheikh Mansour for the races.

The camel race is being held as part of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival that kicked off in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba on November 20.