Video: Sheikh Hamdan takes a bike ride with top businessmen around Dubai as part of Fitness Challenge 2020
'We have a strong partnership with the private sector that is in line with our goals for progress'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took part in a bike ride on Monday as part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by top Dubai businessmen and executives including Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.
The all-inclusive fitness movement launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan sees Dubai transformed into an open gym with fitness activities hosted across the city.
Beginning on October 30, the fourth edition of the flagship fitness initiative will run till November 28 and will feature a mix of virtual and physical events and activities. The event will have the highest safety and precautionary measures in place to ensure safe social distance.
Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 initiative enjoys strong support of the private sector also.
While taking part in a bike ride yesterday with leaders of major global companies operating in Dubai, as part of the @DXBFitChallenge. We have a strong partnership with the private sector that is in line with our goals for progress. pic.twitter.com/NhBmhzzb4T— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 16, 2020
“While taking part in a bike ride yesterday with leaders of major global companies operating in Dubai, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. We have a strong partnership with the private sector that is in line with our goals for progress,” Sheikh Hamdan said on LinkedIn and share a video of taking the ride.
