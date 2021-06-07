Video: Sharjah family building cleared of bachelors after complaint
Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of the civic body, said a team was formed after the concerned resident made a complaint.
A residential building meant for families in Sharjah has been cleared of all bachelors. This came after a resident dialled up a radio programme and complained that the building housed bachelors.
The Sharjah City Municipality teamed up with the police and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to evict 23 bachelors. Utility services were disconnected from 13 apartments.
A video shared by the civic body showed the authorities raiding the flats and recording violations like illegal partitions.
Authorities in Sharjah have so far evicted over 16,500 bachelors from areas meant for families only.
The municipality intensified inspections in ‘family-only’ areas to evict bachelors based on directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The directive was first issued in September last year after residents in Al Qadisiah complained about lack of privacy, unruly behaviour and thefts as bachelors resided in the area.
Bachelors are not allowed to share apartments in Sharjah’s ‘family-only’ areas, but the practice is prevalent in some localities.
Efforts are on to clear all family-only areas of bachelors.
Residential rules in Sharjah
>Who are allowed in stay in residential areas?
Families and white-collar workers
>Where should blue-collar workers reside?
In specialised zones like industrial areas and Al Sajja.
>What are the penalties?
Dh300 to Dh500 is the penalty. It is doubled if the violation is repeated.
