Video: Sharjah adds 58,000sqm greenery, plants 24,000 flowers
In March this year, authorities had announced that Sharjah has 19 million hectares of green areas.
More green areas have bloomed in Sharjah.
Authorities in the emirate have added 58,000 square metres of green spaces at the American University of Sharjah and Police Science Academy.
Around 24,000 seasonal flowers, 5,000 flowering trees and 300 palm trees were planted over 2,600 square metres.
The Sharjah City Municipality said these are in response to directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
In March this year, authorities had announced that Sharjah has 19 million hectares of green areas, with 70 major projects completed last year.
