Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE

Videos show rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah and pictures show blowing dust in many areas

Massive sand storms have been reported in residential communities including those in Al Nahda, Jumeirah, Al Quoz and Al Qudra.

Have you seen this? Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday afternoon as rain lashes parts of UAE.



Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology has put several areas under yellow to red alert, warning residents to be vigilant of adverse weather conditions.

Videos shot by a Khaleej Times journalist shows sand taking over the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, affecting visibility

Rainfall ranging from light showers to heavy downpours have been reported all across the UAE as well.

The National Centre of Meteorology published videos of the rains happening in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The NCM has put several areas under yellow to red alert, warning residents to be vigilant of adverse weather conditions.