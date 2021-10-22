Video: Reckless drivers jump red light; Dh51,000 fine warning issued
The motorist is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension
Abu Dhabi Police took to social media on Friday to warn motorists about the dangers of jumping red lights with real-life examples.
As part of its safety awareness campaign, the force shared a compilation of drivers who caused accidents by ignoring traffic lights. The video shows several motorists speeding past red lights, straight into oncoming traffic, leading to collisions.
The police urged drivers to pay attention to the road and obey traffic lights. The most common reasons for jumping red lights are browsing the internet, talking on the phone, taking photos or talking to other people in the car.
Drivers were also asked to be mindful about pedestrians as well as their general surroundings.
Abu Dhabi Police reiterated the fines for jumping red lights. Drivers will face a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 traffic points.
ALSO READ:
>> Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
>> Shocking UAE video: Traffic fine warning as 30,600 distracted driving offences recorded
The vehicle is then likely to be impounded for 30 days, and a release of the impounded vehicle can cost up to Dh51,000.
The motorist is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire breaks out in automobile...
The blaze was reported at 12pm READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man falls to death after fire breaks out in...
No other injuries have been reported thus far READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Media person detained for inciting hate...
Others have been released in connection with the same incident READ MORE
-
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for...
The results are expected to be revealed on October 25 in Dubai READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end