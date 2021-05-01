- EVENTS
Video: Rain-hit UAE residents witness purple skies, lightning shows, hail across country
Purple-tinted lightning is said to be caused by high levels of precipitation.
It looks like rain was not the only weather phenomenon to hit the UAE this week.
Several social media users took to their online platforms to share videos of lightning shows and hail captured across the UAE over the last couple of days.
The videos showed streaks of lightning 'racing' across the skies and turning them purple. This is not a new phenomenon, as purple-tinted lightning is said to be caused by high levels of precipitation.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported several incidents of rainfall over the last week, and even issued a warning to residents to stay away from flash flood areas.
Lightning shows and storms lit up the night skies in Fujairah and Al Ain, while other videos showed hail falling on Al Shiwayb Road - Al Madam, Abu Dhabi.
News
News
Government
Government
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
