Video: Police rescue 9 trapped trekkers by helicopter in UAE
The hikers were stuck in a rugged area difficult for ambulances to reach.
Search teams of the RAK Police air wing department have rescued nine trekkers who were trapped in the Sheha area in Ras Al Khaimah over the last two weeks.
Colonel Tayyar Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that the operations room had received two reports about trapped trekkers — four last week and five a couple of days ago.
The Rescue and Ambulance Department responded immediately and moved to the location. As the trekkers were stuck in a rugged area difficult for ambulances to reach, the force used helicopters for the mission.
Colonel Al Yamahi urged trekkers and enthusiasts of outdoor activities to avoid rugged and high mountainous areas that may present a threat to human life.
He affirmed that Ras Al Khaimah Police is committed to provide safety and save lives.
He also thanked the residents of the mountain area for their cooperation.
