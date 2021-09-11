Video: Now, 'journey to space' through newly-designed tunnel in Dubai
Located near the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the design is the work of Indian world artist Shahul
The UAE Hope Probe's entry into Martian orbit earlier this year was the milestone of a lifetime. And now, UAE motorists will be able to relive that epic moment every time they pass through the newly-designed Al Khawaneej Tunnel in Dubai.
As part of efforts to transform the city into an open-air museum, the tunnel is being given a facelift courtesy Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) — one that pays tribute to a defining moment in the country's space history.
Featuring an astronaut, the iconic probe itself and the date 9/2/2021, the project is located at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Khawaneej Street, near the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.
As part of the efforts to transform #Dubai into an open air museum, @RTA_Dubai is completing artwork for Al Khawaneej Tunnel project to mark the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars on Feb. 9, 2021. The artwork adds to the aesthetic element of Dubai’s transportation infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/3tAhVVXjkf— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 10, 2021
Commenting on the new design, the authority stated that the project “registers the moments of honour in the UAE, with the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars on February 9, 2021”.
The design is the work of Indian world artist Shahul and is in keeping with the authority's aim to elevate the aesthetic features across its infrastructure of roads, bridges, tunnels, and other means of transportation.
The successful launch of Hope Probe is the first step in UAE’s enterprising mission of setting up a city on Mars by 2117.
Mars mission project director Omran Sharaf was featured in Project Management Institute’s Future 50 list last month among young rising stars who are changing the world with their notable work and projects.
The Hope probe entered the Martian orbit in February this year after a seven-month journey of 494 million kilometres, making the UAE the first Arab country and the fifth in the world to reach Mars.
