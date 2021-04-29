- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Video: Stunning scenes as police patrols celebrate UAE’s 50th
With their sirens blazing, an overhead shot made for a stunning spectacle
This is the moment when police patrols, fire engines and ambulances from all seven Emirates came together to celebrate the UAE’s Year of the 50th.
A video shared by the Ministry of Interior shows patrols, including the legendary luxury fleet from the Dubai Police, form the number 50 – in celebration of the UAE having completed 50 years.
With their sirens blazing, an overhead shot made for a stunning spectacle.
The country’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially began on April 6, with year-long events. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.
The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.
#_ #___— (@moiuae) April 29, 2021
#UAE50 #MoIGoldJubilee@dubaipolicehq @adpolicehq @shjpolice @rakpoliceghq @ajmanpoliceghq @uaqpoliceghq @fujpoliceghq @uaeyearof @uaenext50 pic.twitter.com/PfCmJgBsGc
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: People aiding criminal activities will be...
Legal action against those found transferring money to suspicious... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai traffic alert: Delays expected on key road
The delay is likely to be on till 1:00am on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
17 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli