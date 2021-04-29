Video: Stunning scenes as police patrols celebrate UAE’s 50th

With their sirens blazing, an overhead shot made for a stunning spectacle

This is the moment when police patrols, fire engines and ambulances from all seven Emirates came together to celebrate the UAE’s Year of the 50th.

A video shared by the Ministry of Interior shows patrols, including the legendary luxury fleet from the Dubai Police, form the number 50 – in celebration of the UAE having completed 50 years.

With their sirens blazing, an overhead shot made for a stunning spectacle.

The country’s Year of the 50th celebrations officially began on April 6, with year-long events. Till March 31, 2022, the country will celebrate its remarkable journey over the last 50 years and begin preparing for the next 50.

The UAE leaders had earlier declared 2021 as the Year of the 50th – celebrating the fact that it has completed 50 glorious years since the Union of the seven Emirates in 1971.