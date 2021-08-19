Video: Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal, Mammootty receive UAE's Golden Visa

Filed on August 19, 2021 | Last updated on August 23, 2021 at 06.29 pm

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the visa in May.

Malayalam movie actors Mohanlal and Mammotty are among the latest high-profile stars to receive the UAE's Golden visa.

The actors are reportedly the first to receive the award from the Malayalam film industry.

In a video posted to his social media account, a sharply-dressed Mohanlal can be seen pulling up to the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi in a swanky red Rolls-Royce, flanked by Mammootty and Indian businessman Yousuf Ali.

Speaking to the camera, both actors thanked the UAE government for the recognition and also extended their thanks to Lulu chairman Yousuf Ali for facilitating the honour.

It has been over two years since the UAE's coveted Golden Visa scheme was announced. The 10-year visas aim to retain the brightest and most promising expat talent in the UAE.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many frontline workers were granted the 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai. Since then, the authorities included several categories to retain expatriates with special talents, with more and more residents now receiving the honour.

These include doctors, students, scientists, innovators, researchers, artists, investors, humanitarians and entrepreneurs across various fields.