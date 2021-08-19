Video: Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal, Mammootty receive UAE's Golden Visa
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the visa in May.
Malayalam movie actors Mohanlal and Mammotty are among the latest high-profile stars to receive the UAE's Golden visa.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The actors are reportedly the first to receive the award from the Malayalam film industry.
In a video posted to his social media account, a sharply-dressed Mohanlal can be seen pulling up to the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi in a swanky red Rolls-Royce, flanked by Mammootty and Indian businessman Yousuf Ali.
Speaking to the camera, both actors thanked the UAE government for the recognition and also extended their thanks to Lulu chairman Yousuf Ali for facilitating the honour.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had also received the coveted visa in May.
It has been over two years since the UAE's coveted Golden Visa scheme was announced. The 10-year visas aim to retain the brightest and most promising expat talent in the UAE.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, many frontline workers were granted the 10-year Golden Visa in Dubai. Since then, the authorities included several categories to retain expatriates with special talents, with more and more residents now receiving the honour.
These include doctors, students, scientists, innovators, researchers, artists, investors, humanitarians and entrepreneurs across various fields.
-
Education
UAE: Mohap launches plan to offer tips on healthy ...
The ‘School Lunch Box’ programme involves educational... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Now, get access to 7 multi-storey car...
The move to encourage the public to use multi-storey car parks READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting...
The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: GDRFA confirms extension of...
Expats who meet these conditions will have their visas extended, with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to allow entry for travellers from India,...
The decision will go into effect from September 1. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Visa on arrival suspended for some with US,...
Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school