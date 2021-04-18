Video: Indian minister Jaishankar meets Sheikh Abdullah; discusses Covid, bilateral cooperation

reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 18, 2021 | Last updated on April 19, 2021 at 07.50 am

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, on Sunday.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Jaishankar discussed the historic relations between the UAE and India and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in commercial and health fields.

They also discussed the latest Covid-19 developments, the two countries' efforts to contain its repercussions, and the global efforts to provide vaccines to all countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the historic ties between the UAE and India and the continuous interest to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation in all domains, in a way that will fulfill the aspirations of their leaderships and benefit their people.

He pointed out that the UAE-India strategic partnership contributes to creating more opportunities for growth in commercial, economic, cultural and other fields.

He praised the cooperation between two countries to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the meeting.

Dr Jaishankar tweeted a photo of himself elbow-bumping Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He tweeted he was delighted to meet Sheikh Abdullah and that he looked "forward to our discussions".

Coincidentally, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is already in the UAE. In an interview with Khaleej Times, Qureshi had said that there was no meeting planned between the two ministers.

Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, had said on Saturday that Jaishankar's discussions would focus on economic cooperation and community welfare.

This is a rare instance of both Indian and Pakistan foreign ministers being in the UAE at the same time.

This development comes after Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the US, confirmed last Wednesday that the UAE is mediating between India and Pakistan to forge a functional relationship between the two neighbours and rivals. India and Pakistan enjoy warm ties with the UAE built over decades of economic and people-to-people contacts.

There have been a lot of ministerial-level bilateral visits made in the past few months.

Jaishankar visited the country in November last year. Sheikh Abdullah met Jaishankar in New Delhi in February. Also, V Muraleedharan, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, visited the UAE in January. - sahim@khaleejtimes.com

