Video: Incredible new mountain bike trail offers Dubai desert views like you've never seen before
Both professionals and amateurs can enjoy the riding experience
Soon, cycling enthusiasts in the city can soak in breathtaking views of the desert as they bike around sandy paths, surrounded by thousands of lush green trees.
Dubai Media Office on Sunday took to Twitter to offer visitors a first glimpse of the 50km sand bike track at Mushrif National Park.
The track is the first of its kind to be built by the Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city.
On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, cycled around the new trail.
The project was part of Sheikh Hamdan's directives to transform Dubai into the world's most bicycle-friendly city.
He is also aiming to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle by building high-quality infrastructure needed for residents to practise cycling as a sport. Both professionals and amateurs can enjoy the riding experience.
Mushrif National Park Cycling Trail.. The first mountain bike trail in the heart of #Dubai with a length of 50 kilometres. @DMunicipality pic.twitter.com/rn5zUkC26x— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 17, 2021
The track, which is set amidst the park's forest, features 70,000 trees. In its first phase, the track will have three crossing bridges. On project completion, it will have 10 bridges.
Located less than 20km from the city centre and 10km from the Dubai International Airport, Mushrif National Park is one of Dubai’s oldest and most popular parks. The 5.25sqkm park is home to indigenous wildlife and greenery.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for posting husband's...
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, slight increase in...
Expect windy day, humid night READ MORE
-
Transport
Gitex 2021: New transport innovations to be...
Users will be able to automatically renew parking tickets and pay... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Morning fog reduces visibility, fair ...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp
New payment method is under the testing phase internally and will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports...
This applies to both international and domestic flights READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
You could live at the Expo 2020 site after mega...
District 2020 is what will take Expo 2020 Dubai’s place when... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at...
Games will be held every day from 3pm until 4pm. READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays