Video: Iconic Abu Dhabi buildings light up celebrating new Golden Visa service

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office was launched to offer smart support for the 10-year visa programme.

Several landmarks in Abu Dhabi were lit up yesterday to celebrate the launch of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office.

Video tweeted by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office showed iconic buildings in the capital lit up in red with welcome messages in several languages.

Buildings adorned with the words "Welcome Home" included the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the W at Yas Island hotel and the Etihad Arena.

Launched on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office will provide smart services for Golden Visa applications and enquiries. It will also offer information and guides on moving to and living in the UAE Capital.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to boost Abu Dhabi’s reputation as an attractive global hub for talent, and economic diversity and sustainable development by offering a range of services that will be implemented over the coming months.

Abu Dhabi is home to more than 2.2 million expatriates of over 200 nationalities. It has been ranked as the world's safest city for five consecutive years, according to Numbeo's Quality of Life index. It is also the world's leading city for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Deep Knowledge Group.