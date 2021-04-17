- EVENTS
Video: How UAE is growing, sustaining extremely rare tree
The trees were first found and rescued in July 2020.
In July 2020, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced the presence of the extremely rare Sarh Tree in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Directives were quickly issued to protect and propagate the species by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
On Saturday, EAD's Al Dhafra Native Plant Nursery announced that Sarh tree seedlings have now been successfully propagated for rehabilitation.
As of today, 25 Sarh tree seedlings have been replanted in Jabel Hafeet National Park — an achievement that comes after several previous attempts to propagate the species.
25 "" . pic.twitter.com/IvQ6HBwyZj— (@admediaoffice) April 17, 2021
Small incubators covered with shading net were created to provide protection and reduce evaporation for the successful growth of the seedlings.
The seedlings will be watered in the first stage with plans to reduce irrigation gradually, so that the plants can grow independently and thus ensure their sustainability.
The agency's efforts to propagate the rare and native species will continue within its natural habitat.
