Video: How firefighters from 4 emirates battled massive UAE factory fire
No casualties were reported
Firefighters from four emirates teamed up to fight a massive fire that engulfed a factory in Umm Al Quwain on Tuesday.
The Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence posted a video on Instagram that showed the sheer scale of the fire and the operation that helped control it:
No casualties were reported.
The fire broke out in a tyre factory in Umm Al Thoub industrial area at 1.48pm. Thick plumes of black smoke spread over the area, as flames engulfed the factory.
Firefighters from Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah joined their counterparts in Umm Al Quwain to put out the blaze.
Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamda, director of Umm Al Quwain's civil defence department, said the emirate’s firefighters, police, paramedics and municipal staff came together to deal with the incident.
